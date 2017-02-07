BBBTV12

Harold Douglas Bray, Lake City

Harold Douglas Bray, age 63 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017 at his residence. He was born July 26, 1953 in Ohio to the late John Douglas and Anna Lou Sharp Bray. Harold worked for 37 years at the Anderson County Water Authority.  He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Kathy Bray and Robin Burress,  brothers, Larry Bray and Randall Lee Bray.
 
Survivors:
 
Son                                                    Dustin White & wife Nicole
Brothers                                            Danny Bray & wife Judy                         Briceville
                                                          Tommy Bray & wife Pam                         Knoxville
                                                          Pat Bray                                                   Lake City
                                                          Kirk Bray & wife Tina                               Lake City
                                                          Clifford Bray & wife Marika                      Briceville
Grand Daughter                                Emerson White
Sister-in-law                                     Teresa Bray                                              Lake City
Brother-in-law                                   Tommy Burress                                       Coalfield
Nieces  10
Nephews  7
Great Nieces  7
Great Nephews  10
A host of other relatives and friends.
           
Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Houston Carroll officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 11:15 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2017 to go in procession to the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 12:00 Noon interment.
 
You can also visit Harold’s Guestbook at :www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
 Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

