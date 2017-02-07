Obituaries
Harold Douglas Bray, Lake City
Harold Douglas Bray, age 63 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017 at his residence. He was born July 26, 1953 in Ohio to the late John Douglas and Anna Lou Sharp Bray. Harold worked for 37 years at the Anderson County Water Authority. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Kathy Bray and Robin Burress, brothers, Larry Bray and Randall Lee Bray.
Survivors:
Son Dustin White & wife Nicole
Brothers Danny Bray & wife Judy Briceville
Tommy Bray & wife Pam Knoxville
Pat Bray Lake City
Kirk Bray & wife Tina Lake City
Clifford Bray & wife Marika Briceville
Grand Daughter Emerson White
Sister-in-law Teresa Bray Lake City
Brother-in-law Tommy Burress Coalfield
Nieces 10
Nephews 7
Great Nieces 7
Great Nephews 10
A host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Houston Carroll officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 11:15 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2017 to go in procession to the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 12:00 Noon interment.
You can also visit Harold’s Guestbook at :www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.