Obituaries

Harold Douglas Bray, Lake City

Harold Douglas Bray, age 63 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2017 at his residence. He was born July 26, 1953 in Ohio to the late John Douglas and Anna Lou Sharp Bray. Harold worked for 37 years at the Anderson County Water Authority. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Kathy Bray and Robin Burress, brothers, Larry Bray and Randall Lee Bray.

Survivors:

Son Dustin White & wife Nicole

Brothers Danny Bray & wife Judy Briceville

Tommy Bray & wife Pam Knoxville

Pat Bray Lake City

Kirk Bray & wife Tina Lake City

Clifford Bray & wife Marika Briceville

Grand Daughter Emerson White

Sister-in-law Teresa Bray Lake City

Brother-in-law Tommy Burress Coalfield

Nieces 10

Nephews 7

Great Nieces 7

Great Nephews 10

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Houston Carroll officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 11:15 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2017 to go in procession to the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 12:00 Noon interment.

You can also visit Harold's Guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

