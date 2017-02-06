Obituaries

Gary Tinker, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Gary Tinker, age 65, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Tennova Medical Center. Mr. Tinker was born May 22, 1951 in Anderson County. He was a native resident of Oliver Springs, TN. He had worked for the Wright Mining Co. before an injury that made him a paraplegic.

Mr. Tinker was preceded in death by his parents: Luther and Barbara Tinker, 5 brothers: Junior, Harold, Buford, Ray and Merle Tinker, 2 sisters: Hazel Tinker and Joyce Shackleford, 2 nieces: Shawna Shackleford and Stacey Tinker, 2 nephews: Robin Wakefield and Dewayne Reynolds.

He is survived by his daughter: Elizabeth Davidson, grandson: Chase Davidson both of Oliver Springs, 2 brothers: Manuel Tinker, Lowell and wife Louise Tinker of Oliver Springs, 5 sisters: Bobbie and husband Wilburn Hensley of Oliver Springs, Linda and husband Larry Wakefield of Oak Ridge, Patricia Schmidt of Oak Ridge, Wilma and husband Kenneth Reynolds of Oak Ridge and Kathy Tinker of Nashville, numerous nieces, nephews, and a special nephew and care taker: Trevis Reynolds.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:00am at the Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Windrock with Rev. Wayne Morgan officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Tinker family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

