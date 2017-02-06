Obituaries
Regina Darlene Bane Evans, Rockwood
Mrs. Regina Darlene Bane Evans, age 55 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday February
5, 2017 at the Bridge in Rockwood, TN. She was a member of Grievers Chapel Baptist Church
in Rockwood, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her father; Kenneth Eugene Bane,
Mother; Vernell Christine Miller Martin, and Step Father; Edgar Martin. She is survived by:
Husband: Dennis Evans of Rockwood, TN
Daughter: Darlita Hedrick (Luke) of Kingston, TN
Step Mother: Margaret Dean Bane of Oak Ridge, TN
Brothers: Kenny Bane of Knoxville, TN
Benjamin Bane of Knoxville, TN
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 6:00-8:00pm. The Funeral
Service will follow from the Chapel at 8:00pm with Bro. Dudley Evans officiating. Burial and
Interment will be on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 11:00am in Roane Memorial Gardens,
Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Regina Darlene Bane Evans.