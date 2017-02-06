BBBTV12

Regina Darlene Bane Evans, Rockwood

Mrs. Regina Darlene Bane Evansage 55 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday February 
5, 2017 at the Bridge in Rockwood, TN. She was a member of Grievers Chapel Baptist Church 
in Rockwood, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her father; Kenneth Eugene Bane, 
Mother; Vernell Christine Miller Martin, and Step Father; Edgar Martin. She is survived by: 
 
Husband: Dennis Evans of Rockwood, TN 
 
Daughter: Darlita Hedrick (Luke) of Kingston, TN 
 
Step Mother: Margaret Dean Bane of Oak Ridge, TN 
 
Brothers: Kenny Bane of Knoxville, TN 
Benjamin Bane of Knoxville, TN 
 
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 6:00-8:00pm.  The Funeral 
Service will follow from the Chapel at 8:00pm with Bro. Dudley Evans officiating.  Burial and 
Interment will be on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 11:00am in Roane Memorial Gardens, 
Rockwood.  Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Regina Darlene Bane Evans. 

