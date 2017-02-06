BBBTV12

Hazel Joyce Cromwell, Harriman

Hazel Joyce Cromwell, age 81 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2017 at The 
Harriman Care and Rehab Center in Harriman, Tennessee.  Hazel was of the Methodist Faith.  She was a Retired 
Card Dealer who spent and worked most of her Life in Las Vegas, Nevada.  She was a Devoted Sister and Aunt.  
She is preceded in death by Parents: Roscoe & Rhoda Cromwell 
Hazel is survived by: 
Sister: Sue Gilbert of Harriman, Tennessee 
Brother: Leslie Cromwell of Columbia, Missouri 
Several Nieces and Nephews 
Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services have been planned; Private Family Interment will take place at 
a later date. Evans Mortuary is respectfully serving the Family of Hazel Joyce Cromwell 

