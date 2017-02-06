Obituaries
Hazel Joyce Cromwell, Harriman
Hazel Joyce Cromwell, age 81 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2017 at The
Harriman Care and Rehab Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Hazel was of the Methodist Faith. She was a Retired
Card Dealer who spent and worked most of her Life in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a Devoted Sister and Aunt.
She is preceded in death by Parents: Roscoe & Rhoda Cromwell
Hazel is survived by:
Sister: Sue Gilbert of Harriman, Tennessee
Brother: Leslie Cromwell of Columbia, Missouri
Several Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services have been planned; Private Family Interment will take place at
a later date. Evans Mortuary is respectfully serving the Family of Hazel Joyce Cromwell