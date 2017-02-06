Obituaries

Carl David O’Neal Sr, Clinton

Carl David O’Neal, Sr., age 61 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017. He was born on October 3, 1955 in Anderson County, TN. Carl was a member of the Bible Way Full Gospel Church in Clinton, TN. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to races and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Carl is preceded in death by his father, Earl Nelson O’Neal and sister, Beverly Sue Wilson.

Survivors:

Mother Shelby Jane O’Neal Clinton, TN

Children Carl O’Neal, Jr. Caryville, TN

Tabbatha Childs Lake City, TN

Derek O’Neal Heiskell, TN

Brothers Terry O’Neal Cookeville, TN

Jack O’Neal Oak Ridge, TN

Joe O’Neal Clinton, TN

Grandchildren Zackary, Natalie, Dylan, Kobe, Ayden, Braxton and Anna Grace

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives.

Memorial Service: 6:00 PM, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the Bible Way Full Gospel Church located at 630 Sunset Road, Clinton, TN with Rev. Bubba Hooks officiating.

You can also visit Carl’s Guestbook at :www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

