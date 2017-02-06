BBBTV12

Carl David O’Neal Sr, Clinton

Carl David O’Neal, Sr., age 61 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017. He was born on October 3, 1955 in Anderson County, TN. Carl was a member of the Bible Way Full Gospel Church in Clinton, TN.  He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to races and spending time with his children and grandchildren.  Carl is preceded in death by his father, Earl Nelson O’Neal and sister, Beverly Sue Wilson.

Survivors:

Mother                                             Shelby Jane O’Neal                                              Clinton, TN

 

Children                                           Carl O’Neal, Jr.                                                       Caryville, TN

                                                          Tabbatha Childs                                                     Lake City, TN

Derek O’Neal                                                         Heiskell, TN

 

Brothers                                           Terry O’Neal                                                           Cookeville, TN

Jack O’Neal                                                             Oak Ridge, TN

Joe O’Neal                                                               Clinton, TN

 

Grandchildren                                Zackary, Natalie, Dylan, Kobe, Ayden, Braxton and Anna Grace

 

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives.

           

Memorial Service: 6:00 PM, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the Bible Way Full Gospel Church located at 630 Sunset Road, Clinton, TN with Rev. Bubba Hooks officiating.

You can also visit Carl’s Guestbook at :www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

 Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

