Sherry Walls Braden, Knoxville

Sherry Walls Braden, age 69, a resident of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on June 1, 1947 in Oliver Springs. She was a lifelong resident of this area.

Mrs. Braden was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed traveling, being at the beach, and most of all she loved being with her family and friends,

Sherry is preceded in death by her loving husband of 27 years: Virgil Wayne Braden Sr., by her parents Meredith and Helen Joyce Walls, by sisters: Susie Goff and Nettie Heald, and brother: Paul Walls.

She is survived by a special friend: Gary Penland of Knoxville, children: Judy Lynn Snyder and husband Waylon of Knoxville, Virgil Wayne Braden Jr. and wife Louise of Aiken SC, Thomas Wayne Braden of Knoxville, Joseph Mitchell Braden of Knoxville, Brandy Braden Wright and husband Byron of Knoxville, Tommy Penland and wife Brandi of Knoxville, and Lynn Penland of Knoxville, by a sister Edna Walls Lee and husband Bob of Bluffton SC, by grandchildren; Chad McKamey, Dalton Snyder, Taylor Snyder, Logan Braden, Lindy Braden, Brittnee Braden, Shelby Braden, Briley Wright, Allie Penland, Ashley Penland, Bailey Penland, and Emory Penland.

Sherry is also survived by longtime friends Donna and Larry Edwards, and by a host of nieces nephews and extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 between the hours of 6:00-8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 2:00pm at Butler Cemetery in Oliver Springs with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Braden family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

