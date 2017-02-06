Obituaries
Phil Cox, Harriman
Mr. Phil Cox, age 68, of Harriman passed away Thursday February
2, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was an Army veteran
servicing in Vietnam
He is preceded in death by his wife: Brenda Bryant Cox.
Son: Michael Cox.
Parents: Hector and Pearl Narrmore Cox.
He is survived by a daughter: Carmen Fann
Three grandsons: Robert and Jacob Fann and Josh Honeycutt.
Brothers: Ray and Bob.
Sister: Joy.
Best friend and care giver: Rose Pressley.
Many nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a private service at a later date.
