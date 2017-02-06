BBBTV12

Phil Cox, Harriman

Mr. Phil Coxage 68, of Harriman passed away Thursday February 
2, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center.  He was an Army veteran 
servicing in Vietnam 
 
He is preceded in death by his wife: Brenda Bryant Cox. 
Son: Michael Cox. 
Parents: Hector and Pearl Narrmore Cox. 
 
He is survived by a daughter: Carmen Fann 
Three grandsons: Robert and Jacob Fann and Josh Honeycutt. 
Brothers: Ray and Bob. 
Sister: Joy. 
Best friend and care giver: Rose Pressley. 
Many nieces, nephews and friends. 
 
There will be a private service at a later date. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Cox 
family.

