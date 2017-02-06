Obituaries
Helen Summers Wollmuth, Harriman
Mrs. Helen Summers Wollmuth, age 77 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017
at The Prestige Assisted Living, Loudon, Tennessee. Mrs. Wollmuth was of the Baptist faith. She retired from
various Textile Mills. She loved to sing, sew and read the Bible. She also loved sports especially Basketball. Mrs.
Wollmuth was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents,
Riley & Helen Madge Grace Summers; Son, Robert Storey; several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include:
Son:James Storey, Jr. (Heather) of Morristown, TN
Daughter:Tabatha Clark of Harriman, TN
6 Grandchildren:Jessica, Matthew, Tanner, Leaf, Tyler, Alexandria
1 Great Grandchild:Eli
Sisters:Maye Boyle of Olive Branch, MS
Violet Davidson of Dayton, OH
Gracie Adcock of Winchester, TN
Becky Creager of Harriman, TN
Host of nieces and nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Graveside Service will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens on Monday, February
6, 2017 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Helen
Summers Wollmuth.