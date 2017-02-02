BBBTV12

Phyllis Aloice Hart, Briceville

Phyllis Aloice Hart, age 88, of Briceville, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at her residence. Phyllis was born in Virginia on May 18, 1928 to the late Fredrick and Ruth Kilmon Zeller.  She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City. Phyllis enjoyed going to the beach, growing flowers, and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hart.

Survivors include:

 Son                                      Alan Hart                                          Knoxville

 

Daughters                            Beverly Mays and Kenny             Clinton

Kim Dugger and Doyle                  Briceville

 

Grandchildren                     Megan Dugger

April Harmon

 

Great Grandchildren         Alec and Derek Harmon

 

And several other family members and friends.

 

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Leach Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

You can also visit Phyllis’s Guestbook at :www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

