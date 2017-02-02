BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Vernice Devaney, Harriman

Obituaries

Vernice Devaney, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Vernice Devaney, age 94 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday February 1, 2017 
at home. She retired from the Burlington Mill. Mrs. Devaney was a member of Pine 
Ridge Baptist Church and she enjoyed gardening. 
 
Shwas preceded in death by her husband: John William Devaney Sr. 
And one son: John William “Bill” Devaney Jr. 
 
She is survived by her daughter: Linda Andrews 
One son: Gary and his wife Darlene Devaney 
Four grandchildren: William Andrews, John Devaney, Tommy Devaney and Steve 
Devaney 
Four great grandchildren: Justin, Bradley, Bethany and Clayton Devaney 
 
The family will meet at Roane Memorial Gardens on Friday February 3, 2017 at 11:00 
AM for a graveside service. Bro. Michael Koontz will be officiating the service.  
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Devaney family.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: