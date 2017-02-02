Obituaries
Vernice Devaney, Harriman
Mrs. Vernice Devaney, age 94 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday February 1, 2017
at home. She retired from the Burlington Mill. Mrs. Devaney was a member of Pine
Ridge Baptist Church and she enjoyed gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John William Devaney Sr.
And one son: John William “Bill” Devaney Jr.
She is survived by her daughter: Linda Andrews
One son: Gary and his wife Darlene Devaney
Four grandchildren: William Andrews, John Devaney, Tommy Devaney and Steve
Devaney
Four great grandchildren: Justin, Bradley, Bethany and Clayton Devaney
The family will meet at Roane Memorial Gardens on Friday February 3, 2017 at 11:00
AM for a graveside service. Bro. Michael Koontz will be officiating the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
