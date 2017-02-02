BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Maxine Schubert, Harriman

Obituaries

Maxine Schubert, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Maxine Schubertage 71, of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, January 31,

2017, at her home. Maxine owned and operated Chuck’s Deli in Harriman for 
nearly 30 years, she was active in the Harriman community all of her life and 
took pride in supporting kids in city athletics and the school system. 
 
She is preceded in death by parents Mack and Myrtle Schubert. 
 
Maxine is survived by her husband of 40 years Eddie Schubert of Harriman; Son 
Eddie & Tracy Russell; Daughters Sonya & Jason Shillings, Tonya Neeley; 
Brothers Steve & Jan Schubert of Harriman and Ronnie & Mary Schubert of 
Atlanta, GA; Granddaughters Kaitlyn Russell, Harlea Shillings, Madison Neeley, 
Paighton Bruglio, Journee Bruglio, and Ella Blu Neeley; Special Friends and 
Family, SisterinLaw Peggy Clark, Barbara Stout, Betty McCarroll, and Jim & 
Amy Neeley. 
 
The family will receive friends at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, 
Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 5-7 pm., a service to follow at 7:00 pm. with 
Rev. Eddie Neeley officiating.  Entombment will be at Roane Memorial Gardens 
Friday February 3, 2017 at 2:00 pm.  Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving 
the Schubert family.
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: