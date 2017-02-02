Obituaries
Maxine Schubert, Harriman
Maxine Schubert, age 71, of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, January 31,
2017, at her home. Maxine owned and operated Chuck’s Deli in Harriman for
nearly 30 years, she was active in the Harriman community all of her life and
took pride in supporting kids in city athletics and the school system.
She is preceded in death by parents Mack and Myrtle Schubert.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 40 years Eddie Schubert of Harriman; Son
Eddie & Tracy Russell; Daughters Sonya & Jason Shillings, Tonya Neeley;
Brothers Steve & Jan Schubert of Harriman and Ronnie & Mary Schubert of
Atlanta, GA; Granddaughters Kaitlyn Russell, Harlea Shillings, Madison Neeley,
Paighton Bruglio, Journee Bruglio, and Ella Blu Neeley; Special Friends and
Family, Sister–in–Law Peggy Clark, Barbara Stout, Betty McCarroll, and Jim &
Amy Neeley.
The family will receive friends at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman,
Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 5-7 pm., a service to follow at 7:00 pm. with
Rev. Eddie Neeley officiating. Entombment will be at Roane Memorial Gardens
Friday February 3, 2017 at 2:00 pm. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving
the Schubert family.
