Obituaries
Ronald “Ron” Reed, Rockwood
Mr. Ronald “Ron” Reed, age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the
Renaissance Terrace Rehab & Nursing Home in Harriman, Tennessee. Ronald was a Member of Clymersville
Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Ron was a Retired Butcher with 60 years of Experience, He started as a
Butcher at the Simmons Home Store on Rockwood Street in Rockwood and continued to work through the years
and many name Changes of Grocery Stores in Rockwood and finally retired at the Pruett’s Food town on Gateway
Blvd. in Rockwood. He was known as one of Rockwood’s Best Meat Butchers. He took pride in his work. Ron was
a person who loved people and was loved by all who met him along Life’s Journey. He was a Devoted Brother,
Uncle and Friend. He was preceded in death by Parents: Jim & Evelyn Reed; Brother: Melvin Reed;
Grandmother: Lula Griffith; and Brother-in-law” Elmer “Shot” Collett
He is survived by:
Sister: Ellijay Collett of Rockwood, Tennessee
Nieces: Joyce Goldberg (Dan) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Anita Phillips of Smyrna, Tennessee
Donna Douglas (Keith) of Smyrna, Tennessee
Grand-Nephews: Adam, Tyler, and Aaron
Grand-Nieces: Amy & Hailey
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, February 2, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood,
Tennessee, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Charles
Kelley & Rev. Marty Shadoan, officiating. Graveside and Interment will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at
11:00am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Family wishes to Thank the Nursing Staff at
Renaissance Terrace for the exceptional Care afforded to Ron during his time there.
Evans Mortuary is Serving the Family of Mr. Ronald “Ron” Reed.