Ronald “Ron” Reed, Rockwood

Mr. Ronald “Ron” Reed, age 78 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the 
Renaissance Terrace Rehab & Nursing Home in Harriman, Tennessee.  Ronald was a Member of Clymersville 
Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Ron was a Retired Butcher with 60 years of Experience, He started as a 
Butcher at the Simmons Home Store on Rockwood Street in Rockwood and continued to work through the years 
and many name Changes of Grocery Stores in Rockwood and finally retired at the Pruett’s Food town on Gateway 
Blvd. in Rockwood. He was known as one of Rockwood’s Best Meat Butchers.  He took pride in his work.  Ron was 
a person who loved people and was loved by all who met him along Life’s Journey.  He was a Devoted Brother, 
Uncle and Friend.  He was preceded in death by Parents: Jim & Evelyn Reed; Brother: Melvin Reed; 
Grandmother: Lula Griffith; and Brother-in-law” Elmer “Shot” Collett 
He is survived by: 
Sister: Ellijay Collett of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Nieces: Joyce Goldberg (Dan) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Anita Phillips of Smyrna, Tennessee 
Donna Douglas (Keith) of Smyrna, Tennessee 
Grand-Nephews: Adam, Tyler, and Aaron 
Grand-Nieces: Amy & Hailey 
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, February 2, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, 
Tennessee, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Charles 
Kelley & Rev. Marty Shadoan, officiating. Graveside and Interment will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 
11:00am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.  Family wishes to Thank the Nursing Staff at 
Renaissance Terrace for the exceptional Care afforded to Ron during his time there.  
 Evans Mortuary is Serving the Family of Mr. Ronald “Ron” Reed.

