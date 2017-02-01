BBBTV12

Wilma June Roysden Griffith, Kingston

Wilma June Roysden Griffith, age 81, of Kingston, formerly of Coalfield, slipped away Wednesday morning, 
February 1, 2017, at her home after a battle with Vascular Dementia.  Born in Seiber Flats in Briceville
Tennessee in 1936, Wilma was the oldest daughter of George W. and Tennie Roysden.  Affectionately known as 
Sissy, she took care of her brothers and sisters while her Daddy worked in the coal mines.  They moved to the 
Gobey community in Morgan County and there she met the love of her life, Ralph Griffith.  They were married 
in 1952 and had three children.  Ralph was hurt in 1967 and she faithfully took care of him until he died in 
2010.  She has always had a servant’s heart and couldn’t turn anyone down that needed her help, helping take 
care of both her mother-in-law and father-in-law before they passed as well as her own mother before she died 
in 2009.  She worked at Kaiser Roth Hosiery Mill in Harriman for a number of years then Red Kap in Wartburg 
for 20 plus years until she had to retire due to a stroke.  Her greatest treasures were not of gold but of family.  
She loved her family.  Her children will always have the memories of the many sacrifices she had to make.  Her 
grandchildren will always remember her fixing them fried potatoes and chicken tenders no matter what time of 
day or night and the great-grandchildren will always remember that Granny always had ice cream for them.  
She was well known in her family for her great cooking, especially bean cakes, chicken and dumplings and corn 
bread.  Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Harold Griffith; granddaughter, Lindsay Griffith; 
parents, George W. Roysden, Sr., and Tennie Wilson Roysden Richardson; brother, James Roysden; infant 
brother, Paul Roysden. 
 
SURVIVORS:
 
Children
Marilyn Calfee & husband, Kent of Kingston 
Teresa Jackson of Kingston 
William Grififth & wife, Cindi of Coalfield 
 
 Grandchildren
Brent Sheldon & wife, Sammie of O’Fallon, Illinois 
Chris Jackson & wife, Megan of Knoxville 
Melissa Cooper of Kingston 
Aimee Whitford & husband, Garrett of Knoxville 
Corey Griffith & wife, Katy of Oak Ridge 
Whitney Carroll & husband, Jessie of Coalfield 
David Calfee & wife, Camille of Cleveland 
Misti Love & husband, Bert of Kingston 
 
Great-grandchildren:
Zachary & Nicholas Sheldon, Bryce, Kailey & Maci Jackson,  
Elizabeth & Kevin Cooper, Jackson & Bennett Whitford 
Ford & Tucker Griffith, Clayton McGill, Dylan & Emma Love 
 
Sisters:
Georgia Roysden Pollard of Oliver Springs 
Betty Caylor & husband, Bill of Oak Ridge 
 
Brothers:
George W. Roysden, Jr., of Union Point, GA 
Scott Roysden & wife, Linda of Conyers, GA 
 
Brothers-in-law:
Boyd Griffith & wife, Renda of LaPort, IN 
Kermit Justice of Coalfield 
 
Sister-in-lawVirginia Griffith of Oliver Springs 
 
Special Niece: Patricia Greene of Oliver Springs 
 
A host of nieces & nephews who loved their Aunt Sissy, and extended family & friends, who counted it a 
blessing to have her in their lives.   
 
Special thanks for her sitter, Sharon Harvey, with East Tennessee Personal Care and her hospice nurse, Wendy 
and her aide, Ashley, of Avalon Hospice, who helped the family and allowed them to keep her at home. 
 
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017 at New Midway Baptist Church in 
Kingston with Celebration of Life following at 7:00 p.m., in the sanctuary with Pastor Rod Garrett and Pastor 
Matt Reed officiating.  Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon, Friday at the Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.  
Those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at 11:00 a.m., at Fraker Funeral Home.  Online register 
book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the 
arrangements.

