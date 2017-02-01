Wilma June Roysden Griffith, Kingston

Wilma June Roysden Griffith , age 81, of Kingston, formerly of Coalfield, slipped away Wednesday morning,

February 1, 2017, at her home after a battle with Vascular Dementia . Born in Seiber Flats in Briceville ,

Tennessee in 1936, Wilma was the oldest daughter of George W. and Tennie Roysden . Affectiona te ly known as

Sissy, she took care of her brothers and sisters while her Daddy worked in the c oal mines. They moved to the

Gob e y community in Morgan County and there she met the love of her life, Ralph Griffith. They were married

in 1952 and had three children. Ralph was hurt in 1967 and she faithfully took care of him until he died in

2010. She has always had a servant’s heart and couldn’t turn anyone down that needed her help, helping take

care of both her mother-in-law and father-in-law before they passed as well as her own mother before she died

in 2009. She worked at Kaiser Roth Hosiery Mill in Harriman for a number of years then Red Kap in Wartburg

for 20 plus years until she had to retire due to a stroke. Her greatest treasures were not of gold but of family.

She loved her family. Her children will always have the memories of the many sacrifices she had to make. Her

grandchildren will always remember her fixing them fried potatoes and chicken tenders no matter what time of

day or night and the great-grandchildren will always remember that Granny always had ice cream for them.

She was well known in her family for h er great cooking, especially be an cakes, chicken and dumplings and corn

bread. Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Harold Griffith; granddaughter, Lindsay Griffith;

parents, George W. Roysden , Sr., and Tennie Wilson Roysden Richardson; brother, James Roysden ; infant