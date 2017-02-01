Obituaries
Wilma June Roysden Griffith, Kingston
Wilma June Roysden Griffith, age 81, of Kingston, formerly of Coalfield, slipped away Wednesday morning,
February 1, 2017, at her home after a battle with Vascular Dementia. Born in Seiber Flats in Briceville,
Tennessee in 1936, Wilma was the oldest daughter of George W. and Tennie Roysden. Affectionately known as
Sissy, she took care of her brothers and sisters while her Daddy worked in the coal mines. They moved to the
Gobey community in Morgan County and there she met the love of her life, Ralph Griffith. They were married
in 1952 and had three children. Ralph was hurt in 1967 and she faithfully took care of him until he died in
2010. She has always had a servant’s heart and couldn’t turn anyone down that needed her help, helping take
care of both her mother-in-law and father-in-law before they passed as well as her own mother before she died
in 2009. She worked at Kaiser Roth Hosiery Mill in Harriman for a number of years then Red Kap in Wartburg
for 20 plus years until she had to retire due to a stroke. Her greatest treasures were not of gold but of family.
She loved her family. Her children will always have the memories of the many sacrifices she had to make. Her
grandchildren will always remember her fixing them fried potatoes and chicken tenders no matter what time of
day or night and the great-grandchildren will always remember that Granny always had ice cream for them.
She was well known in her family for her great cooking, especially bean cakes, chicken and dumplings and corn
bread. Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Harold Griffith; granddaughter, Lindsay Griffith;
parents, George W. Roysden, Sr., and Tennie Wilson Roysden Richardson; brother, James Roysden; infant
brother, Paul Roysden.
SURVIVORS:
Children:
Marilyn Calfee & husband, Kent of Kingston
Teresa Jackson of Kingston
William Grififth & wife, Cindi of Coalfield
Brent Sheldon & wife, Sammie of O’Fallon, Illinois
Chris Jackson & wife, Megan of Knoxville
Melissa Cooper of Kingston
Aimee Whitford & husband, Garrett of Knoxville
Corey Griffith & wife, Katy of Oak Ridge
Whitney Carroll & husband, Jessie of Coalfield
David Calfee & wife, Camille of Cleveland
Misti Love & husband, Bert of Kingston
Great-grandchildren:
Zachary & Nicholas Sheldon, Bryce, Kailey & Maci Jackson,
Elizabeth & Kevin Cooper, Jackson & Bennett Whitford,
Ford & Tucker Griffith, Clayton McGill, Dylan & Emma Love
Sisters:
Georgia Roysden Pollard of Oliver Springs
Betty Caylor & husband, Bill of Oak Ridge
Brothers:
George W. Roysden, Jr., of Union Point, GA
Scott Roysden & wife, Linda of Conyers, GA
Brothers-in-law:
Boyd Griffith & wife, Renda of LaPort, IN
Kermit Justice of Coalfield
Sister-in-law: Virginia Griffith of Oliver Springs
Special Niece: Patricia Greene of Oliver Springs
A host of nieces & nephews who loved their Aunt Sissy, and extended family & friends, who counted it a
blessing to have her in their lives.
Special thanks for her sitter, Sharon Harvey, with East Tennessee Personal Care and her hospice nurse, Wendy
and her aide, Ashley, of Avalon Hospice, who helped the family and allowed them to keep her at home.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017 at New Midway Baptist Church in
Kingston with Celebration of Life following at 7:00 p.m., in the sanctuary with Pastor Rod Garrett and Pastor
Matt Reed officiating. Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon, Friday at the Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.
Those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at 11:00 a.m., at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register
book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the
arrangements.