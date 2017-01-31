Obituaries
Thomas J. Bell, Kingston
Mr. Thomas J. Bell, age 76, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born April 12, 1939 in Andalusia, Alabama. Mr. Bell was a retired MH/MR Counselor for the Georgia Department of Corrections and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He had previously served as Education Director in several churches in the Tennessee and Georgia area. Tom loved wood crafting and bicycle repairing. He was a Beloved Husband of 49 years and was a Beloved Father and Grandfather. He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Caleb Bell; daughter Lillian Ann Bell; parents, Martin Williamson Bell & Blanche Romaine Dickson Bell; and grandparents, John & Jennie Dickson.
Survivors include:
Wife: Esther Tilley Bell of Kingston, TN
Granddaughter: Autumn Romaine “Romi” Bell of Hinesville, GA
Mother-in-law: Virginia Tilley of Kingston, TN
And several other in laws, extended family, neighbors and friends.
Cremation arrangements have been made. Private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.