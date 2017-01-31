BBBTV12

Anita McElhaney Cawood, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries
Mrs. Anita McElhaney Cawood, age 55 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday January 28, 2017 at 
the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee.  Anita was a Member of Eagle Furnace Baptist Church.  She 
was Loving Mother, Sister and Aunt.  She was preceded in death by Mother: Maddie Bell McElhaney; Brother: 
James Rickey McElhaney; Nephew: Kolby McElhaney 
She is survived by: 
Son: Jesse Cawood of Nashville, Tennessee 
Father: Kenneth Earl McElhaney of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Brother: Kenneth Adrian McElhaney (Diana) of Spring City, Tennessee 
Dennis Boyd (Bo) McElhaney of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Donnie R. McElhaney (Sharon Lee) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sister: Ruth Kay McElhaney Joines of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Former Husband: Otis Cawood of Spring City, Tennessee 
Host of Nieces/Nephews 
Many Friends in the Rockwood/Spring City Community 
Arrangements are as FollowWednesday, February 1, 2017, Family will meet at Glen Alice Cemetery in 
Rockwood, Tennessee at 1:00pm for Graveside Services with Bro. David Treadway, officiating. 
In Lieu of Flowers, Family request that Memorials be sent to Evans Mortuary to help out on Funeral Expenses. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Anita McElhaney Cawood 

