Obituaries
Anita McElhaney Cawood, Rockwood
Mrs. Anita McElhaney Cawood, age 55 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday January 28, 2017 at
the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Anita was a Member of Eagle Furnace Baptist Church. She
was Loving Mother, Sister and Aunt. She was preceded in death by Mother: Maddie Bell McElhaney; Brother:
James Rickey McElhaney; Nephew: Kolby McElhaney
She is survived by:
Son: Jesse Cawood of Nashville, Tennessee
Father: Kenneth Earl McElhaney of Rockwood, Tennessee
Brother: Kenneth Adrian McElhaney (Diana) of Spring City, Tennessee
Dennis Boyd (Bo) McElhaney of Rockwood, Tennessee
Donnie R. McElhaney (Sharon Lee) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sister: Ruth Kay McElhaney Joines of Rockwood, Tennessee
Former Husband: Otis Cawood of Spring City, Tennessee
Host of Nieces/Nephews
Many Friends in the Rockwood/Spring City Community
Arrangements are as Follow: Wednesday, February 1, 2017, Family will meet at Glen Alice Cemetery in
Rockwood, Tennessee at 1:00pm for Graveside Services with Bro. David Treadway, officiating.
In Lieu of Flowers, Family request that Memorials be sent to Evans Mortuary to help out on Funeral Expenses.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Anita McElhaney Cawood