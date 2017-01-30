Obituaries

Hope Hewitt, Clinton

Hope Hewitt, age 96 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Madisonville Health and Rehab Center. Hope was a chemical operator at K-25 in Oak Ridge for approximately 26 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Hewitt and parents, James & Delia Hewitt.

He is survived by:

Daughter……………… Jane Hope Coffey & husband John of Naples, FL

Son……………………….. Hilary Mack Hewitt of Clinton

The family will have a graveside service 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

