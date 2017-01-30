Obituaries
Hope Hewitt, Clinton
Hope Hewitt, age 96 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Madisonville Health and Rehab Center. Hope was a chemical operator at K-25 in Oak Ridge for approximately 26 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Hewitt and parents, James & Delia Hewitt.
He is survived by:
Daughter……………… Jane Hope Coffey & husband John of Naples, FL
Son……………………….. Hilary Mack Hewitt of Clinton
The family will have a graveside service 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
