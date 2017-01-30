Obituaries

Terry Smith, Andersonville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Terry Smith, age 59 of Andersonville passed away on January 26, 2017 at North Knoxville Medical Center. Terry was born March 19, 1957 in Anderson County to the late Auther and Celia Smith. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by:

Brother………….. Theodore “Teddy” Smith of Andersonville

His graveside service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at King Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

