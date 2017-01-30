Obituaries

Thelma S. Queener Armes, Auburn

Mrs. Thelma S. Queener Armes, 92, of Auburn, died Friday, January 27, 2017, at her home. Mrs. Armes is survived by her daughters Beverly (Nick) Farrell and Celena (Charlie) Dowdell, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands Leon Queener and Arthur Armes and by her son Karl Queener.

Funeral services will be Sunday, January 29, 2017, at 4:00 P.M. at Corbitt’s Funeral Home in Tuskegee with Rev. Chester Levette officiating. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 31, at Anderson Memorial Cemetery in Oliver Springs, TN, at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral on Sunday at 3:00 P.M.

