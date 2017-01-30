BBBTV12

William Darrell Taylor, Oak Ridge

William Darrell Taylor, age 58 of Oak Ridge went home to be with the Lord January 
27, 2017 after a long time battle with cancer.  He was an Army veteran and had a 
love for Nascar and Fishing.   
He is preceded in death by his mother, Billy Gleo Taylor; father, Dealis Taylor; 
brother, Carl Taylor; sisters, Bobbie Duncan, Lois Hooke, Tammy Taylor; daughter, 
Crystal Taylor; son, Steven Darrell Howell. 
 
He leaves behind: 
The love of his life………..Sandra May Taylor 
Children……………..Amanda Wakefield & husband Les of Oak Ridge 
April Tinker of Oak Ridge 
Leah Taylor of Oliver Springs 
Amanda Taylor of Oliver Springs 
Cheynne Sims of Church Hill 
Billy Darrell Taylor of Middle TN 
Logan Taylor of Church Hill 
Brian Dotson, Jr. of Clinton 
Sisters………….Mary Bean & husband Homer  
Glenna Rhines & husband Charlie 
Janet Yales & husband Jeff 
Lisa Snowden & husband Matt 
Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins 
His two dogs whom he adored and loved so much.. Buddy and Little Bit 
Special friends…Cindy Dotson and Jerry Shelton 
 
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Holley 
Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday at Little 
Community Baptist Church with Charles Webb officiating.  His graveside will 
immediately follow his funeral at the church cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral 
Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  
holleygamble.com  

