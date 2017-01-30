Obituaries
William Darrell Taylor, Oak Ridge
William Darrell Taylor, age 58 of Oak Ridge went home to be with the Lord January
27, 2017 after a long time battle with cancer. He was an Army veteran and had a
love for Nascar and Fishing.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Billy Gleo Taylor; father, Dealis Taylor;
brother, Carl Taylor; sisters, Bobbie Duncan, Lois Hooke, Tammy Taylor; daughter,
Crystal Taylor; son, Steven Darrell Howell.
He leaves behind:
The love of his life………..Sandra May Taylor
Children……………..Amanda Wakefield & husband Les of Oak Ridge
April Tinker of Oak Ridge
Leah Taylor of Oliver Springs
Amanda Taylor of Oliver Springs
Cheynne Sims of Church Hill
Billy Darrell Taylor of Middle TN
Logan Taylor of Church Hill
Brian Dotson, Jr. of Clinton
Sisters………….Mary Bean & husband Homer
Glenna Rhines & husband Charlie
Janet Yales & husband Jeff
Lisa Snowden & husband Matt
Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins
His two dogs whom he adored and loved so much.. Buddy and Little Bit
Special friends…Cindy Dotson and Jerry Shelton
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Holley
Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday at Little
Community Baptist Church with Charles Webb officiating. His graveside will
immediately follow his funeral at the church cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral
Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
holleygamble.com