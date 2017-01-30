Obituaries

John Steakley, Clinton

John Steakley, age 66, of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed helping others in their time of need. John loved the Lord, was a Christian man, and was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Dutch Valley, TN. John is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Eula Steakley; sister, Bonnie Miller, and father in law, Garrett Lowe.

John is survived by his wife, Annette Steakley of Clinton, TN; sons, John Steakley Jr., and wife, Rosie of Marietta, GA, Michael Messamore and wife, Terri of Petros, TN: daughters, Kimberly Leach and husband, Darrell of Rocky Top, TN, and Tracy Messamore of Reynoldsburg, OH; brothers, Bill Branam and wife, Georgia of Pioneer, TN, and James Steakley and wife, Tommi Sue of Lafollette, TN; sisters, Anna Williamson of Lafollette, TN, Lois Carroll of Lafollette, TN, and Hazel Steakley of Lafollette, TN; 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

John’s family will receive his friends on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jimmy Ault, and Rev. Jerry Day officiating. John’s interment will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church cemetery in Dutch Valley, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

