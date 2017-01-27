Mary Magdaline Hazelwood Herrell “Granny”, Kingston

stroke. Preceded in death by her parents Tom and Ella Hazelwood, eldest son C. T.

on Thursday January 26, 2017. She was 95 years old. The cause of her death was a massive

“Granny” went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ

all of Kingston. 11 grandkids, 15 great grandkids and 3 great

Nashville, sons and daughters in law Bobby and Annette, Lynn and Betty, Ronnie and Rose Marie

Sisters in law Edith Hazelwood and Juanita Guinn of Kingston, daughter in law Bettie

Mary was a member of Tennessee Baptist Church. Bobby asked her when she got saved and she

told him I got saved at 8 years old at the then New Fairview School. That Christian legacy was

carried out threw her life loving the Lord , serving the Lord as a preachers wife, raising her “The

Boys” and all her family in that atmosphere. She will be missed by all who knew her. Special