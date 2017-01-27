Obituaries
Mary Magdaline Hazelwood Herrell “Granny”, Kingston
Mary Magdaline Hazelwood Herrell “Granny” went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
on Thursday January 26, 2017. She was 95 years old. The cause of her death was a massive
stroke. Preceded in death by her parents Tom and Ella Hazelwood, eldest son C. T. Herrell, 11
siblings and loving husband of 69 ½ years Alfred Herrell.
Survivors include:
Sisters in law Edith Hazelwood and Juanita Guinn of Kingston, daughter in law Bettie Herrell of
Nashville, sons and daughters in law Bobby and Annette, Lynn and Betty, Ronnie and Rose Marie
all of Kingston. 11 grandkids, 15 great grandkids and 3 great great grandkids.
Mary was a member of Tennessee Baptist Church. Bobby asked her when she got saved and she
told him I got saved at 8 years old at the then New Fairview School. That Christian legacy was
carried out threw her life loving the Lord, serving the Lord as a preachers wife, raising her “The
Boys” and all her family in that atmosphere. She will be missed by all who knew her. Special
Thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice Care of Sweetwater.
Funeral 7pm Saturday January 28, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Ray Bearden and Rev.
Gene Colvert officiating. Burial 2pm Sunday at Hazelwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be
grandsons Troy Herrell, Michael Herrell, Robert Herrell, Ryan Mosley, David Herrell, Todd Herrell
and Joshua Godsey. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Saturday at the Kyker
Funeral Home in Kingston.
