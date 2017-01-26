Obituaries
Sol Press, Rockwood
Mr. Sol Press, age 93 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at The Bridge. Mr. Press was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran, a Laborer for the City of Chicago and was of the Jewish/Christian Faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sarah Hiskman Press; Wife: Rhoda Press; Several Brothers and Sisters.
Survivors include:
Daughter: Sherry Fine (Russell) of Rockwood, TN
Son: Kenneth Press (Jo) of Orlando, FL
4 Grandchildren: Stacy Burg (Kris), Randy Fine, Chris Press, Kim Singh
1 Great-Grandchild: Sydnie Burg
Sister: Rae Zivin of California
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 2:00-4:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, Tennessee. Family Interment will be held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at a Later Date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Sol Press.