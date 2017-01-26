Obituaries

Carolyn Joyce Poland-Fuhr, Oliver Springs

Carolyn Joyce Poland-Fuhr, age 82, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 8, 1934 in Harriman, TN.

Joyce lived all her life in Oliver Springs, TN, she was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church. She was retired from ORNL. She loved to travel, Vols football and basketball, gardening and she loved animals.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, James M. Poland and Jackie D. Fuhr; by parents, John and Hazel Johnson; by sisters, Mabel Stanley, Juanita Lowe and Edna Adcock; by brothers, Charles Johnson, William Johnson and John Johnson Jr.

Mrs. Poland-Fuhr is survived by her son, Mark Poland and wife Maggie of Oliver Springs, TN; by sister, Mary Miller of Chattanooga, TN; by grand children, Rachel Collier and Michael of Oliver Springs, TN, Amanda Yeary and Mitchell of Knoxville, TN and Matthew Poland of Knoxville, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 28, 2017 between the hours of 6:00pm and 8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Steve McDonald officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 2:00pm at Roane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Orchard View Baptist Church Missions Fund or the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Poland-Fuhr family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

