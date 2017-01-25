BBBTV12

Cloyd William Combs, Clinton

Cloyd William Combs, age 83 of Clinton, TN passed away Monday, January 23, 
2017 at Tennova North Hospital, Powell TN.  He was born at Three Mile Creek 
outside of Elkview, WV on July 21, 1933 to the late Herbert Leroy Combs and 
Nellie Minnear Combs.  He was one of eight children.  He graduated from the 
Elkview High School.  He was a veteran  of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.  
He married to his wife of 57 Betty Tackett Combs in 1953.  Cloyd was a 
professional truck driver for 39 years. 
Cloyd was preceded in death by his wife Betty Tackett Combs, sisters Kathlyn,  
Agnes, Alice and brothers Chester and Richard.  Survivors include brother Danny 
(Donna) Combs, children Paula (Joe) Tackett, Valerie Rose, Jeffery (Missy) Combs, 
Lisa (Steve) Brodbeck, and grandchildren Clint and Clay Goodpasture, Kelli 
Kwaitkowski, Megan Combs, Ben Combs, and Brooke and Paige Brodbeck, Dustin 
Workman and Patrick and Abbi Rose, great grandchildren Olivia Goodpasture Case 
Kwaitkowski, and Kai’Dence Latta 
Cloyd was a faithful member of the Highland View Church of Christ where his 
great love was leading singing for the congregation.  Cloyd moved from Xenia, OH 
to Clinton, TN in October 2011. 
The family would like to thank the management and staff at Meadowview Assisted 
Living of Norris, TN for their kindness and loving care of Cloyd. 
The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, 
January 26, 2017 at Highland View Church of Christ in Oak Ridge, TN.  
celebration of life to follow at 7:00 pm with Curtis McClane and Jerry Alderson 
officiating.  Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2017 in 
Xenia, OH at Woodland Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to 
The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, 116 E. Division Road, Oak Ridge, TN. 
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.  
holleygamble.com 

