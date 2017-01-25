Obituaries
Cloyd William Combs, Clinton
Cloyd William Combs, age 83 of Clinton, TN passed away Monday, January 23,
2017 at Tennova North Hospital, Powell TN. He was born at Three Mile Creek
outside of Elkview, WV on July 21, 1933 to the late Herbert Leroy Combs and
Nellie Minnear Combs. He was one of eight children. He graduated from the
Elkview High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He married to his wife of 57 Betty Tackett Combs in 1953. Cloyd was a
professional truck driver for 39 years.
Cloyd was preceded in death by his wife Betty Tackett Combs, sisters Kathlyn,
Agnes, Alice and brothers Chester and Richard. Survivors include brother Danny
(Donna) Combs, children Paula (Joe) Tackett, Valerie Rose, Jeffery (Missy) Combs,
Lisa (Steve) Brodbeck, and grandchildren Clint and Clay Goodpasture, Kelli
Kwaitkowski, Megan Combs, Ben Combs, and Brooke and Paige Brodbeck, Dustin
Workman and Patrick and Abbi Rose, great grandchildren Olivia Goodpasture Case
Kwaitkowski, and Kai’Dence Latta
Cloyd was a faithful member of the Highland View Church of Christ where his
great love was leading singing for the congregation. Cloyd moved from Xenia, OH
to Clinton, TN in October 2011.
The family would like to thank the management and staff at Meadowview Assisted
Living of Norris, TN for their kindness and loving care of Cloyd.
The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday,
January 26, 2017 at Highland View Church of Christ in Oak Ridge, TN. A
celebration of life to follow at 7:00 pm with Curtis McClane and Jerry Alderson
officiating. Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, January 27, 2017 in
Xenia, OH at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to
The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, 116 E. Division Road, Oak Ridge, TN.
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.
holleygamble.com