Cloyd William Combs, Clinton

Cloyd William Combs, age 83 of Clinton, TN passed away Monday, January 23,

2017 at Tennova North Hospital, Powell TN. He was born at Three Mile Creek

outside of Elkview, WV on July 21, 1933 to the late Herbert Leroy Combs and

Nellie Minnear Combs. He was one of eight children. He graduated from the

Elkview High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean W ar.

He married to his wife of 57 Betty Tackett Combs in 1953. Cloyd was a