Obituaries
Jo Anne Johnston Zody, Clinton
Longtime Clinton resident Jo Anne Johnston Zody passed away on Tuesday, January
24, 2017, at the age of 70. She had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of
cancer in late August.
Born in Nashville on October 21, 1946, she was the oldest child of Jesse and Eva
Harmon Johnston. The family moved to Knoxville when she was a child, and she
graduated from Powell High School. When Jo Anne was a young adult, the
Johnstons moved to Kokomo, Indiana, where she met William Carl (Bill) Zody, and
they were married on July 13, 1968, in Kokomo.
Bill and Jo Anne returned to Clinton to raise their family, which grew to include two
sons, William Stevan (Bill) and Michael Aaron. She retired from Clinton Elementary
School and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Clinton, where she took
great pleasure in her Sunday School class. She also loved her book club and the
friends she made there. Jo Anne also enjoyed sewing and travel. Perhaps her most
treasured role was that of Momma Jo to her grandchildren Garrett Stevan, Tara
Brooks and Annabelle Quinn.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill Zody; her sons Bill (Jessica
Heatherly) Zody of Powell and Michael (Shawna Dixon) Zody of Mount Juliet; and
her three grandchildren Garrett, Tara and Annabelle. Also surviving are a sister,
Martha Deborah Johnston, of Oak Ridge; and a brother, Dr. Tom Johnston of
Nashville, his wife, Jennifer Plant Johnston, and special nieces and nephew,
Elizabeth, Kate and Will Johnston. Other survivors include as well as many other
relatives and friends. Frank and Joyce Zody of Kokomo, Indiana; Margaret Hinkle of
Peru, Indiana; Elzena Zody Wagner of Huntsville, Alabama; Rex Zody of Kokomo,
Indiania; Bob and Irene Zody Ruhl of Columbus, Ohio; Gary and Terry Zody of
Kokomo, Indiana; Joe Zody of Kokomo, Indiana and Annie Zody, Denver, Indiana.
Jo Anne’s family expresses their sincere thanks to the staff at NHC Oak Ridge, who
cared for her the last few weeks.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, January 27, 2017 at First
Baptist Church in Clinton. Her funeral service will follow her visitation with Rev.
Stan Elliott officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 am, Saturday and go
in procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for an 11:00 am graveside service. In
lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church Clinton,
Christian Service Center, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral
Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com