Kathleen Raines Clark, Oliver Springs

Kathleen Raines Clark, age 83, a resident of Oliver Springs passed away January 24, 2017 at her home in Clinton. She was born February 4, 1933 in Overton County, moving to Oliver Springs in 1955. Mrs. Clark was a faithful member of Oliver Springs Church of Christ. She retired from the Roane County Board of Education, retiring after 35 years of teaching at the Oliver Springs High School.

She is preceded in death by her parents: P.J. and Lou Ella Talley Raines

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Kristi Brown and husband, Jason of Oliver Springs; by her grandchildren: Cherokee and Cheyene Brown; by a sister, Kay Middleton of Knoxville and by several extended family members and a host of special friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, January 27, 2017, between the hours of 5:00pm and 7:00pm at the Oliver Springs Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 7:00pm in the church auditorium with Richard Powlus officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 1:00pm at the Algood Cemetery in Algood, TN. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help cover burial expenses. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Clark family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

