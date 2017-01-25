Obituaries

David Floyd, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

David Floyd, age 25, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at his home in Clinton. His daughter, Alizaya Floyd was the light of his life. David loved is mother, brother, and all his family. He loved any kind of jewelry. David is preceded in death by his father, Burley Floyd.

David is survived by his mother, Linda Floyd and step dad, Junior McCarter; daughter, Alizaya Floyd of Rocky Top, TN; wife, Kyla Floyd of Rocky Top, TN; brothers, Michael Floyd and wife, Emily of Oak Ridge, TN, Daniel Smith of Knoxville, TN, and Jimmy Marsh of Clinton, TN; sister, Anna Cooper and husband, George of Petros, TN; nieces, Neveah, Nate, Aaron, Lizzy, and Natalie; several other nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and other relatives and friends.

David’s family and friends will have a celebration of life for him on Friday January 27, 2017 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with his memorial service following at 7:00 pm at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. There is a Go Fund me Page setup By Michael and Emily Floyd for David’s daughter. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

