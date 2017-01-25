Obituaries

Delores Petty, Clinton

Delores Petty, age 85 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was very social and was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star in the Powell and Clinton Lodges, board member of AARP in Clinton, TN, and a member of the Lake City Ladies Auxiliary. Delores was also a member of Island Home Baptist Church.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis & Evangeline Ferguson; husbands, James Edward Coward & Mack Petty; sons, Gary Coward Sr. and Phillip Coward, and brother, Bill Ferguson.

Delores is survived by her sons, Charles Coward & wife Rhonda of Powell, TN, Dennis Coward & Kathy of Powell, TN; brother, Leon Ferguson & wife Joann of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Gary Coward Jr, Lorrie Irwin, Dawn Pittman, Heather Carter, Larry Coward, Amy Warrick and Christopher Coward; 9 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Delores’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 6:00pm – 7:45pm with an Order of the Eastern Star Service at 7:45pm followed by her funeral service at 8:00pm, with Rev. Dennis Galloway officiating in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Delores’s interment will be 11:00am on Friday, January 27, 2017 at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Powell, TN. In lieu of flowers in Delores’s memory donations can be made to Jones Mortuary, 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

