Dora “Dorie” Dalton, Rockwood
Mrs. Dora “Dorie” Dalton, age 89 of Daysville Community Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday,
January 24, 2017 at the Cumberland County Medical Center in Crossville, Tennessee. Mrs. Dalton was of the
Baptist Faith. She was a Loving Mother, Sister, Mamaw, and Friend to all who knew her. She was a Retired
Textile Worker. Dorie enjoyed growing Flowers; she had a “Green Thumb” when it came to flowers and plants.
Most of All, she enjoyed being Mother and Mamaw to her family. She was preceded in death by Parents: Joseph &
Myrtle Hinds; Husband: Grat Dalton; Son: Douglas Edward Dalton; 4 Brothers: Willis, Joe Jr., Charles, and John
Hinds; 2 Sisters: Audrey Nell Hinds and Evelyn Easter.
She is survived by:
Children: Larry (Anna) Dalton of Crab Orchard, Tennessee
Rex (Deborah) Dalton of Crab Orchard, Tennessee
Daniel (Melissa) Dalton of Ozone, Tennessee
Kathy Dalton of Ozone, Tennessee
9 Grandchildren: Brian (Andrea), Anthony, Heather, Ashley (Joe), Hunter, Amanda, Robin, Carol & Misty
7 Great-Grandchildren
Sisters: Peggy Kirkland of Daysville, Tennessee
Barbara Messimer of Rockwood, Tennessee
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, January 26, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary, Family will Receive
Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating. On Friday,
January 27, 2017 Graveside Services and Interment will be held at Millstone Mountain Cemetery in Rockwood,
Tennessee at 11:00am. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Dora “Dorie” Dalton