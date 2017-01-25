Dora “Dorie” Dalton, Rockwood

Mrs. Dora “Dorie” Dalton , age 89 of Daysville Community Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday,

January 24, 2017 at the Cumberland County Medical Center in Crossville, Tennessee. Mrs. Dalton was of the

Baptist Faith. She was a Loving Mother, Sister, Mamaw, and Friend to all who knew her. She was a Retired

Textile Worker. Dorie enjoyed growing Flowers; she had a “Green Thumb” when it came to flowers and plants.

Most of All, she enjoyed being Mother and Mamaw to her family. She was preceded in death by Parents: Joseph &

Myrtle Hinds; Husband: Grat Dalton; Son: Douglas Edward Dalton; 4 Brothers: Willis, Joe Jr., Charles, and John