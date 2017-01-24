Uncategorized

Thomas Daniel Lee Armes, Oliver Springs

Thomas Daniel Lee Armes, born April 12, 1955 in Oliver Springs, TN, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017 at his home. Mr. Armes was a Persian Gulf War Veteran and a Veteran of War on Terrorism, a Sgt. in the U.S. Army, post adjutant and a member of American Legion Post 112 Oliver Springs, TN. He was a published author and contributor to Southeastern Cherokee Council, “Talking Leaves”, and Former ceremonial leader in the SECCI.

He was a published poet in the Northwest Tennessee Literary Guild publication in 1998; he was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science degree “Communications” in 1989. Mr. Armes attended Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham, Alabama in funeral service. He was a licensed funeral director in both states of Alabama and Tennessee, being trilingual in English, French, and German, plus working knowledge of the Easter Cherokee Dialect. Mr. Armes was the former owner of Chilton County Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home of Clanton, Alabama from 1993 to 1995.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John H. Armes (Father) and Zula H. Armes (Mother); by foster parents, Ennis P. and Elline F. Shemwell; three brothers, Johnny Ray Armes, James E. Armes and Donald R. Armes; one granddaughter Amy Marie Jones.

He is survived by one son, Thomas (Tommy) Lee “Armes” Jones and wife Cinderella; by two daughters, Misty Dawn Jones and Valerie Evelyn Jones; four grandchildren, Jay Via, Crystal Via, Tyler Jones and Faith Elizabeth Jones all of Dyersburg, Tennessee; two surrogate sons, Jeremy and Jeffery Byington of Harriman, Tennessee; by brothers, Sam Armes and wife Sue of Clinton, Tennessee and Rev Jim H. Shemwell and wife Donna of Centralia, Illinois, Branklin Armes of ValParaiso, Indiana, David Portwood of Lancing, Tennessee, Todd, Gregory and Jerome Armes of Tennessee; by sister, Betty Faye Pierce and husband Robert of Hebron, Indiana and by a host of nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 25, 2017 between the hours of 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 11:00am in the chapel of Premier Sharp Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Shemwell officiating. Burial and graveside will follow funeral service at Covington Baptist Church Cemetery in Wartburg, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Armes family and an online guestbook will be available at www.sharpfh.com.

