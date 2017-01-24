BBBTV12

Elsin Ann Perry (Annie), Norris

Elsin Ann Perry (Annie), age 76, resident of Norris, TN passed away at home January 
19th, 2017 due to long standing health issues. She is survived by her beloved twin 
sister Nan and sister-in-law Barbara, of Somers, NY; husband, Rev. Gene R. Perry of 
Norris, TN; son, Glenn Gardner of Hyattsville, MD; daughter, Nancy F. Gardner of 
Brooklyn, NY; step-sons Christopher of Pensacola, FL, Timothy of Walkerstown, NC, 
and Charles Perry of West Palm Beach, FL; granddaughter Christilia of Denver, CO; the 
dearest of friends, Jenny Williams of Knoxville, TN whose loving care allowed Annie to 
continue living at home, independently; and lastly the next door neighbors, George & 
Susan Miceli who acted as her flesh and blood guardian angels.  
 
A long-time member of the Mystery Writers of America, she was nominated for their 
prestigious Edgar Allen Poe Award in 1975. She wrote weekly humor columns for The 
Brunswick Citizen for 27 years and for the Lexington Park Enterprise for 10 years. Since 
2007, Ms. Perry, up until her death, regularly wrote humor-based reviews of books 
pulled from all genres of literature for publication in The Norris Bulletin. True to her 
self-deprecating ways, she wrote them for years without attribution until her last editor 
prevailed upon her to write under the banner of “Annie’s Reviews.” She felt her articles 
were her anonymous gift to the community. As an additional gift, she would purchase in 
hard cover all of the books that she intended to review so she could then donate them 
one-by-one to the Norris Community Library. Countless books on the local library 
shelves can be traced right back to Ms. Perry’s generosity.  
 
Nevertheless, her editor never could convince her to reveal herself as the person who 
crafted The Norris Bulletin’s weekly cryptograms. Perhaps she wanted anonymity so 
that none of her cryptogram-addicted followers would know precisely who had been 
bedeviling their brains for all of these years. But now the secret is out! 
 
Annie lived a life filled with much adversity and yet stayed positive, kind and loving 
toward others right to the end. She stayed truly grateful for the basic gift of life, but 
especially for her final sixteen years that followed a problematic but life-saving surgery 
in 2000. 
 
Doing justice to anyone in their final obituary is daunting, but Annie’s past pastor, retired 
Rev. Keith Haverkamp, has summarized her life perfectly: “Annie was a remarkable 
woman who left an impact on many with her wit, intelligence, insight and writing. In her 
own humble way, she was remarkable.” 
 
Visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2017 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the 
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton, TN. Funeral 
services will be held immediately after the 7:00pm closing of visitation hours. Holley 
Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  
holleygamble.com 

