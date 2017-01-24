Elsin Ann Perry (Annie), Norris

who acted as her flesh and blood guardian angels.

Susan Miceli who acted as her flesh and blood guardian angels.

continue living at home, independently; and lastly the next door neighbors, George &

continue living at home, independently; and lastly the next door neighbors, George &

dearest of friends, Jenny Williams of Knoxville, TN whose loving care allowed Annie to

dearest of friends, Jenny Williams of Knoxville, TN whose loving care allowed Annie to

of Denver, CO; the

and Charles Perry of West Palm Beach, FL; granddaughter

and Charles Perry of West Palm Beach, FL; granddaughter Christilia of Denver, CO; the

Brooklyn, NY; step-sons Christopher of Pensacola, FL, Timothy of

Brooklyn, NY; step-sons Christopher of Pensacola, FL, Timothy of Walkerstown , NC,

Norris, TN; son, Glenn Gardner of Hyattsville, MD; daughter, Nancy F. Gardner of

Norris, TN; son, Glenn Gardner of Hyattsville, MD; daughter, Nancy F. Gardner of

sister Nan and sister-in-law Barbara, of Somers, NY; husband, Rev. Gene R. Perry of

sister Nan and sister-in-law Barbara, of Somers, NY; husband, Rev. Gene R. Perry of

19th, 2017 due to long standing health issues. She is survived by her beloved twin

19th, 2017 due to long standing health issues. She is survived by her beloved twin

Ann Perry (Annie) , age 76, resident of Norris, TN passed away at home January

Elsin Ann Perry (Annie) , age 76, resident of Norris, TN passed away at home January

A long-time member of the Mystery Writers of America, she was nominated for their

prestigious Edgar Allen Poe Award in 1975. She wrote weekly humor columns for The

Brunswick Citizen for 27 years and for the Lexington Park Enterprise for 10 years. Since

2007, Ms. Perry, up until her death, regularly wrote humor-based reviews of books

pulled from all genres of literature for publication in The Norris Bulletin. True to her

self-deprecating ways, she wrote them for years without attribution until her last editor

prevailed upon her to write under the banner of “Annie’s Reviews.” She felt her articles

were her anonymous gift to the community. As an additional gift, she would purchase in

hard cover all of the books that she intended to review so she could then donate them

one-by-one to the Norris Community Library. Countless books on the local library