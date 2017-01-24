Obituaries
Elsin Ann Perry (Annie), Norris
Elsin Ann Perry (Annie), age 76, resident of Norris, TN passed away at home January
19th, 2017 due to long standing health issues. She is survived by her beloved twin
sister Nan and sister-in-law Barbara, of Somers, NY; husband, Rev. Gene R. Perry of
Norris, TN; son, Glenn Gardner of Hyattsville, MD; daughter, Nancy F. Gardner of
Brooklyn, NY; step-sons Christopher of Pensacola, FL, Timothy of Walkerstown, NC,
and Charles Perry of West Palm Beach, FL; granddaughter Christilia of Denver, CO; the
dearest of friends, Jenny Williams of Knoxville, TN whose loving care allowed Annie to
continue living at home, independently; and lastly the next door neighbors, George &
Susan Miceli who acted as her flesh and blood guardian angels.
A long-time member of the Mystery Writers of America, she was nominated for their
prestigious Edgar Allen Poe Award in 1975. She wrote weekly humor columns for The
Brunswick Citizen for 27 years and for the Lexington Park Enterprise for 10 years. Since
2007, Ms. Perry, up until her death, regularly wrote humor-based reviews of books
pulled from all genres of literature for publication in The Norris Bulletin. True to her
self-deprecating ways, she wrote them for years without attribution until her last editor
prevailed upon her to write under the banner of “Annie’s Reviews.” She felt her articles
were her anonymous gift to the community. As an additional gift, she would purchase in
hard cover all of the books that she intended to review so she could then donate them
one-by-one to the Norris Community Library. Countless books on the local library
shelves can be traced right back to Ms. Perry’s generosity.
Nevertheless, her editor never could convince her to reveal herself as the person who
crafted The Norris Bulletin’s weekly cryptograms. Perhaps she wanted anonymity so
that none of her cryptogram-addicted followers would know precisely who had been
bedeviling their brains for all of these years. But now the secret is out!
Annie lived a life filled with much adversity and yet stayed positive, kind and loving
toward others right to the end. She stayed truly grateful for the basic gift of life, but
especially for her final sixteen years that followed a problematic but life-saving surgery
in 2000.
Doing justice to anyone in their final obituary is daunting, but Annie’s past pastor, retired
Rev. Keith Haverkamp, has summarized her life perfectly: “Annie was a remarkable
woman who left an impact on many with her wit, intelligence, insight and writing. In her
own humble way, she was remarkable.”
Visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2017 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton, TN. Funeral
services will be held immediately after the 7:00pm closing of visitation hours. Holley
Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
