Obituaries
Elizabeth Ann Templeton, Rockwood
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Templeton, age 70 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at
her residence. Mrs. Templeton was of the Baptist Faith. She was a Retired Grocery Clerk at the UGO Food Market
in Rockwood, Tennessee. She loved the Outdoors and nature. She was a Loving Mother and Friend to all who
knew her. She was preceded in death by Parents: Burl & Margaret McCollum
She is survived by:
Husband: James D. Templeton of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughters: Heather Young of Oakland, California
Christine Ginsburg (Igor) of Oakland, California
Sister: Pam Hill (mark) of Seneca Ville, Ohio
Brothers: Gary McCollum of Cleveland, Ohio
Carl McCollum of Cleveland, Ohio
Several Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are Planned, Private Family Services will be held at a Later
Date. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Templeton