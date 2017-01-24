BBBTV12

Elizabeth Ann Templeton, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Templeton, age 70 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 
her residence.  Mrs. Templeton was of the Baptist Faith. She was a Retired Grocery Clerk at the UGO Food Market 
in Rockwood, Tennessee.  She loved the Outdoors and nature.  She was a Loving Mother and Friend to all who 
knew her. She was preceded in death by Parents: Burl & Margaret McCollum 
She is survived by: 
Husband: James D. Templeton of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Daughters: Heather Young of Oakland, California 
                      Christine Ginsburg (Igor) of Oakland, California 
Sister: Pam Hill (mark) of Seneca Ville, Ohio 
Brothers: Gary McCollum of Cleveland, Ohio 
                   Carl McCollum of Cleveland, Ohio 
Several Nieces and Nephews 
Arrangements are as Follows:  Cremation Services are Planned, Private Family Services will be held at a Later 
Date. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Templeton 

