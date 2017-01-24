Obituaries

Norma Jane Akins Bridges, Morgantown, WV (formerly of TN)

Norma Jane Akins Bridges, age 81, of Morgantown, WV, and formerly of Tennessee, passed away Friday evening, January 20, 2017 at Ruby Memorial Hospital of Morgantown, WV.

Mrs. Bridges was born January 27, 1935 in Hancock, NY, and is a daughter of the late Phillip Henry Akins and Evelyn Norma Brigham Akins.

Survivors include her four siblings, William Akins and his wife Lillie of Crystal Springs, FL, Nora Jean Hensley and her husband J.T. of Maryland, Hannah Sue Rynearson of Morgantown, and Steve Polomcean and his wife Joy of New York; her niece/”daughter” Shannan Piatt, her husband Michael and their two sons Alex & Daniel of Morgantown; her nephew, William French and wife, Sandra of Oliver Springs, and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Vaude “Smokey” Bridges of Harriman,TN; brother George Phillip Akins of Harvard, NY and sister Georgeann Gleason of Baltimore, MD.

Norma was a devout Christian and faithful member of the New Fairview Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. She enjoyed spending time with her family and crocheting. She loved her animals like children especially Snowball, Puddin, Booger and Manny.

Following a private visitation in Morgantown, Mrs. Bridges will be returned to Oliver Springs, TN for visitation and funeral services. Visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2017 between the hours of 6:00PM and 8:00PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11:00AM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Bridges family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

