John Willard Rhyne, Port Orange, FL (formerly of Clinton)

John Willard Rhyne, age 88, passed away on January 20th, 2017 at home in Port Orange, FL (formerly of Clinton, TN) after a long illness. He was born on August 15, 1928 in Clinton, TN and was preceded in death by his brother Jack Rhyne, parents Frank and Alice Rhyne and his loving wife of 60 years Jean Cooper Rhyne.

Children – G. Rhyne (Trudy), Greg Rhyne (Vickie), Cynthia Rhyne Pike (David) and Susan Rhyne. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

John attended Clinton High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1946 and served in the military police in the occupation of Japan as part of the 25th Infantry Division.

John and Jean were married on November 12th, 1949. After several jobs in the newspaper printing industry he went to work for Capper Engraving Company in 1953 and retired from the company as Production Superintendent in 1995. In later years, John & Jean were world travelers, with his favorite country being New Zealand, which they visited three times.

In 2002, John participated in a Band of Brothers European Tour and met a group that became lifelong friends. They called themselves The Band of Cousins. He enjoyed many years of get togethers, where they told their stories of life experiences.

The family will receive friends on January 28th at 1 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton TN. Funeral Service will be at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with the Rev Richard Nicely officiating. Graveside services will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Port Orange, FL at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a donation to your local Hospice Care organization. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

