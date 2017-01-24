Obituaries

Bennie Elbert Hartley, Rocky Top

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bennie Elbert Hartley, age 62 of Rocky Top went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, January 23, 2017. Bennie was born December 25, 1954 to the late Clarence and Pauline Hartley. Throughout his life Bennie loved playing the guitar, fishing, crafts, masonry work, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Cook and step father, Conley Earp.

He is survived by:

Wife……………………. Joyce Hartley of Rocky Top

Daughter………………. Emily Hartley of Clinton

Son……………………… Matthew Hartley of Rocky Top

Sisters………………….. Lois Norman & husband Gary of N.C.

Linda Presnell of N.C.

Father-in-law…….. McCoy Cook of Clinton

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 25, 2017. His funeral service will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Bennie’s graveside will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

