Bennie Elbert Hartley, Rocky Top
Bennie Elbert Hartley, age 62 of Rocky Top went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, January 23, 2017. Bennie was born December 25, 1954 to the late Clarence and Pauline Hartley. Throughout his life Bennie loved playing the guitar, fishing, crafts, masonry work, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Cook and step father, Conley Earp.
He is survived by:
Wife……………………. Joyce Hartley of Rocky Top
Daughter………………. Emily Hartley of Clinton
Son……………………… Matthew Hartley of Rocky Top
Sisters………………….. Lois Norman & husband Gary of N.C.
Linda Presnell of N.C.
Father-in-law…….. McCoy Cook of Clinton
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 25, 2017. His funeral service will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Bennie’s graveside will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
