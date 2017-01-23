BBBTV12

Larry E. O'Dell, Oakdale

Mr. Larry E. O’Dell, age 68 of Oakdale, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his home with 
his Family by his side.  Mr. O’Dell was a Member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale, Tennessee.  Larry 
enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and family.  He was a Devoted Husband, Father and 
Grandfather.  He is preceded in death by Parents: Charles Mack & Lennie O’Dell; Brother: Charles O’Dell 
He is survived by: 
Wife of 47 years: Joann O’Dell of Oakdale, Tennessee 
Son: Gene O’Dell (Kelly) of Oakdale, Tennessee 
Daughter: Tammy O’Dell of Cookeville, Tennessee 
3 Grandchildren: Tucker, Gabe, and Lily 
Brothers: Hugh Lee O’Dell (Joan) of Oakdale, Tennessee 
Dennis O’Dell (Brenda) of Oakdale, Tennessee 
Sisters: Patty Redmond (Stanley) of Oakdale, Tennessee 
Shirley Chapman (Glen) of Oakdale, Tennessee 
Sister-in-law: Katherine O’Dell of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Host of Nieces and Nephews 
Special Friend and Neighbor: Bill “Porky” Brackett of Oakdale, Tennessee 
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, 
Tennessee Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.  Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Pine 
Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale, Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm with Bro. Jamie Nelson and Bro. 
Ronnie Nichols, officiating.  Interment will follow in the Pine Orchard Baptist Church Cemetery. 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Larry E. O’Dell. 

