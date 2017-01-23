Obituaries
Larry E. O’Dell, Oakdale
Mr. Larry E. O’Dell, age 68 of Oakdale, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his home with
his Family by his side. Mr. O’Dell was a Member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale, Tennessee. Larry
enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a Devoted Husband, Father and
Grandfather. He is preceded in death by Parents: Charles Mack & Lennie O’Dell; Brother: Charles O’Dell
He is survived by:
Wife of 47 years: Joann O’Dell of Oakdale, Tennessee
Son: Gene O’Dell (Kelly) of Oakdale, Tennessee
Daughter: Tammy O’Dell of Cookeville, Tennessee
3 Grandchildren: Tucker, Gabe, and Lily
Brothers: Hugh Lee O’Dell (Joan) of Oakdale, Tennessee
Dennis O’Dell (Brenda) of Oakdale, Tennessee
Sisters: Patty Redmond (Stanley) of Oakdale, Tennessee
Shirley Chapman (Glen) of Oakdale, Tennessee
Sister-in-law: Katherine O’Dell of Rockwood, Tennessee
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Special Friend and Neighbor: Bill “Porky” Brackett of Oakdale, Tennessee
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood,
Tennessee Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Pine
Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale, Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm with Bro. Jamie Nelson and Bro.
Ronnie Nichols, officiating. Interment will follow in the Pine Orchard Baptist Church Cemetery.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Larry E. O’Dell.