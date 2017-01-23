Obituaries

Glen Franklin Hester, Harriman

Mr. Glen Franklin Hester, age 76, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

Mr. Hester lived most of his life in Harriman, TN. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Harriman, TN. Mr. Hester was a machinist at Roane Hosiery. He enjoyed wood crafts, playing bingo and camping.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Molly Hester of Harriman, TN; by son, Glen Franklin Hester Jr. of Harriman, TN

Mr. Hester is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hester of Harriman, TN; by daughter, Vickie Lawson of Harriman, TN; by grandchildren, David and Miranda Rusinek of Lenoir City, TN, Wesley and Kayla Lawson of Harriman, TN and Josh Hester of Harriman, TN; by great grandchildren, Caitlin, Destiny, Kaden and Annabelle Rusinek all of Lenoir City, TN, Kalionna, Donoven, Isaiah, Trinity, Sophia and Bentley Lawson all of Harriman, TN; by a host of extended family members and other friends.

The family will have a graveside service on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 2:00pm at Clax Gap Baptist Church Cemetery with Robert Langford, IV officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hester family and an online guestbook will be available at www.sharpfh.com.

