Roy Lee Harvey, Harriman

January 20, 2017
Mr. Roy Lee Harvey, age 73 of Harrimanpassed away Friday 
January 20, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.  Roy 
enjoyed being outdoors planting flowers and working in the garden. 
 
He is preceded in death by:
Son: David “Harv” Harvey. 
ParentsPaul and Edith Harvey. 
Sister: Shirley Smith. 
 
He is survived by:
Wife: Rebecca Ann Harvey. 
Two daughters: Angela Harvey and Lisa Lemons. 
Brother: Dean Harvey. 
Sister: Lilly Hall. 
Three grandsons: Chad & wife Kristi, Gentry Harvey & Kelce, 
and Garrett Kittrell. 
Two great grandchildren: Jacob Lee Lemons and Jacelyn Lemons. 
Special friends: Mike & Cindy Jackson, Rodger & Mary Ann Seiber  
and Vickie Davis.   
And many nieces, nephews friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 
PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Memorial services will follow 
at 8:00 PM with Bro Fred Tedder officiating.  The family will meet 
Wednesday January 25, 2017 at 11:00 AM for graveside services in 
Little Emory Cemetery. 

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Harvey 
family. 

