Charles Eugene Snow, Harriman

Charles Eugene Snow

, age 60 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at

Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Mr. Snow was a Member of Post Oak Baptist Church in

Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Retired Mechanic with 45 + years’ service. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army,

serving during Vietnam conflict. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and truly enjoyed Life. He is

preceded in death by Parents: Charles Kenneth & Richaleen Snow; Son: Johnny Allen Snow