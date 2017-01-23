Obituaries
Charles Eugene Snow, Harriman
Charles Eugene Snow, age 60 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Mr. Snow was a Member of Post Oak Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a Retired Mechanic with 45 + years’ service. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army, serving during Vietnam conflict. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and truly enjoyed Life. He is preceded in death by Parents: Charles Kenneth & Richaleen Snow; Son: Johnny Allen Snow
He is survived by:
Sons: Chuck Snow (Betty) of Oakdale, Tennessee
Tommy Snow of Harriman, Tennessee
4 Brothers: Michael Snow (Peggy) of Florida
Kenneth Snow (Mary) of Harriman, Tennessee
James Snow (Susan) of Harriman, Tennessee
Thomas Snow of Harriman, Tennessee
1 Sister: Janet Snow of Illinois
8 Grandchildren & 1 Great-Granddaughter
2 Special Friends: Gary Heidle of Harriman, Tennessee
Jody Gregg of Rockwood, Tennessee
Many Friends in the Harriman, Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier
Hwy, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Family will meet at 2:00pm for a Military Graveside Service with Full-Military
Honors conducted by the U. S. Army and the Volunteer Honor Guard.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Charles Eugene Snow.