Charles Eugene Snow, Harriman

Charles Eugene Snow, age 60 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.  Mr. Snow was a Member of Post Oak Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee.  He was a Retired Mechanic with 45 + years’ service.  He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army, serving during Vietnam conflict.  Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and truly enjoyed Life.  He is preceded in death by Parents: Charles Kenneth & Richaleen Snow; Son: Johnny Allen Snow 
He is survived by: 
Sons: Chuck Snow (Betty) of Oakdale, Tennessee 
            Tommy Snow of Harriman, Tennessee 
4 Brothers: Michael Snow (Peggy) of Florida 
                      Kenneth Snow (Mary) of Harriman, Tennessee 
                     James Snow (Susan) of Harriman, Tennessee 
                      Thomas Snow of Harriman, Tennessee 
1 Sister: Janet Snow of Illinois 
8 Grandchildren & 1 Great-Granddaughter 
2 Special Friends: Gary Heidle of Harriman, Tennessee 
                              Jody Gregg of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Many Friends in the Harriman, Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier 
Hwy, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Family will meet at 2:00pm for a Military Graveside Service with Full-Military 
Honors conducted by the U. S. Army and the Volunteer Honor Guard.  
 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Charles Eugene Snow.

