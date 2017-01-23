Obituaries

Donna “Gail” Gilmore, Oliver Springs

Donna “Gail” Gilmore, age 63 of Oliver Springs, passed away, Thursday, January 19, 2017 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Gilmore was born October 2, 1953 in Oak Ridge. She was a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs. She was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church. Gail was a waitress at the Kountry Kitchen in Oliver Springs and the Elks Lodge in Oak Ridge. She loved baking, cooking, and making holiday candy for her family and friends. She was a fan of the UT Vols and Lady Vols.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Delozier; by her father, Charles H. Delozier and by her husband, William “Gene” Gilmore.

Gail is survived by a daughter, Tonya Gilmore Dawn and husband, Mark of Kingston, TN, by a son Alan Gilmore and wife, Britney of Oak Ridge; by a special aunt who raised her, Sue Dagley of Oliver Springs; by a sister, Rhonda Brown and husband, Doug of Clinton; by 2 special nephews: Douglas and Brian Brown; by special great nieces: Madison Brown and Baylee Brown; by a special caregiver, Tiffany Melgard; by special friends, Shirley Tinker and Mark Ruffner, also by a host of extended family members and other special friends.

The family will receive friends, Monday, January 23, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Gary Smith officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help cover burial expenses. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Gilmore family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

