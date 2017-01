Featured

Rockwood Police Chief to Step Down January 31st

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Rockwood Police Chief Danny Wright has announced he will not ask for an extension to his employment contract, effective Jan. 31.The contract expires on that date, and Wright confirmed Wednesday that he is leaving the post “strictly for economic reasons.” Wright, 62, said according to the state retirement system for law-enforcement employees, he either needs to retire, or require higher compensation to make his stay personally economical.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest