Obituaries

Dora Mae Jones, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Dora Mae Jones, age 69, a resident of Harriman, passed away, Friday, January 20, 2017 at her home. Mrs. Jones was born, August 17, 1947 in Harriman. She has spent most of her life in the Roane County area, but moved to several places due to being a military wife. She worked at the Roane Hosiery Mill in Harriman. She enjoyed flowers, butterflies, and while in Fort Campbell, she and her husband did pottery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Jones and by her brother, Roy Phillips.

Dora is survived by her mother, Florence Phillips of Oliver Springs, TN; by her children: Melissa Payne and partner, Jen MacVean of Harriman, TN, Amanda Ortegez of Illinois, and Quintana Omayor and Jeff; by grandchildren: Ashley Payne and partner, Kayla Williams, Crystal Dutrel, Stephanie Webb, and Farhan Omayor; and by sisters: Geneava Ray, Connie Wheaton, Debbie Carroll.

In keeping with Mrs. Jones wishes she was cremated and no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Amedysis Hospice in Dora’s name. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Jones family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

