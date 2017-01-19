Obituaries
June Forrester Howell, Harriman
June Forrester Howell, age 85, of Harriman, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January
18, 2017. June was a life-long member of Riverside Baptist Church where she also taught
Sunday School for many years. She loved to sing with her daughter and had a beautiful alto
voice. June worked at Roane Hosiery Mill, Howell’s Reconditioning Shop, and volunteered
at Roane Medical Center. Called Gim or Nanny by her family, she loved her children,
grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
June is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Sherman Howell; parents Joe & Mary
Forrester; and 13 brothers & sisters.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Dennis Howell & Rhonda Melton, and
Keith & Derita Howell, all of Harriman; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly & Robert Langley of
Rockwood; grandson, Adam Langley and wife, Jessica; granddaughter, Keta Mize;
great-grandchildren, Baylee Mize, Jared Langley, Hannah Langley, Addison Langley &
Emily Langley; and special friends, Tony & Sandy Watson.
The family will receive friends at Riverside Baptist Church, Saturday, January 21, 2017, 11
a.m. – 2 p.m., with funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Harriman Cemetery. In
lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Riverside Baptist
Church Family Life Center Fund. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Howell
family.
