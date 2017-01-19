June Forrester Howell, Harriman

June Forrester Howell, age 85, of Harriman, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January

18, 2017. June was a life-long member of Riverside Baptist Church where she also taught

Sunday School for many years. She loved to sing with her daughter and had a beautiful alto

voice. June worked at Roane Hosiery Mill, Howell’s Reconditioning Shop, and volunteered

at Roane Medical Center. Called Gim or Nanny by her family, she loved her children,