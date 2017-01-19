BBBTV12

Ina Ruth Bullock, Lake City

Ina Ruth Bullock, age 78 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the UT Medical Center. Ina was born on December 16, 1938 in Fonde, KY to the late Herbert E. and Rosetta Ingle Smith. Ina was a member of Fraterville Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and painting pictures.
Survivors include:
 
Husband                       Billy Bullock                                             Lake City
Sons                             Tim Allen and Rosa                                 Clinton
                                      Billy Bullock Jr. and Renee                     Lake City
Brother                          Larry Smith                                              Knoxville
Grandchildren              Jordon, Aalliah, and Madison Allen
                                      Allie, Holly, and Cody Bullock
Several loving nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Sweat and Rev. Danny Buchanan officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.
 
You can also visit Ina’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

