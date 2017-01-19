Obituaries

Ina Ruth Bullock, Lake City

Ina Ruth Bullock, age 78 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the UT Medical Center. Ina was born on December 16, 1938 in Fonde, KY to the late Herbert E. and Rosetta Ingle Smith. Ina was a member of Fraterville Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and painting pictures.

Survivors include:

Husband Billy Bullock Lake City

Sons Tim Allen and Rosa Clinton

Billy Bullock Jr. and Renee Lake City

Brother Larry Smith Knoxville

Grandchildren Jordon, Aalliah, and Madison Allen

Allie, Holly, and Cody Bullock

Several loving nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Sweat and Rev. Danny Buchanan officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

You can also visit Ina’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

