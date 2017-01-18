Obituaries

Billie Jean Wilson, Clinton

Billie Jean Wilson, age 88 of Clinton passed away on January 17, 2017 at her residence. Billie retired as a hairdresser in Oak Ridge and was a member of the Elks Lodge and Daughters of the Nile (Shriners). She attended New Beginning Baptist Church in Caryville, Tennessee. Throughout her life she loved bowling in Oak Ridge with her friends and traveling. Billie is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “T.J.” Wilson; parents, Austin and Thelma Miller; brother-in-law, Andy Leake.

She is survived by:

Sons……………… Thomas D. Wilson & wife Linda

James A. Wilson & wife Joann

Grandchildren…….. Jennifer Prindiville & husband Chris

Kristin Farrar & husband Brian

Lauren Clowers & husband Brandon

Dr. Billy Goins & wife Paula

Tiffany Goins

Great Grandchildren. Garrett Wilson, Cawyer Clowers, Shelby & Brayden Farrar,

Avan, Kearny, and Maeve Prindiville, Leah & Hannah Goins, and two expected

Great grandchildren

Sister………………….. Betty Leake

Special friend……….. Dave Stacy

Brother-in-law…. George & wife Jennie Wilson

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Dr. Billy Goins officiating. Her burial will be 10:30 am, Saturday at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

