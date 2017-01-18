Obituaries

Carrie Mae Petrey Burchfield, Lafollette

Carrie Mae Petrey Burchfield, age 88, peacefully passed away, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at her home in the Batley Community. Carrie was raised in Lafollette, Tn and was a member of Dutch Valley Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. She loved going to church and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, of 46 years: Everette C. Burchfield, mother: Lula Mae Petrey, father: George Petrey, sister: Ruby Gregg, brothers: Herbert Petrey, Dudley Dickuss and Howard Haney.

Carrie is survived by her sons: Earl Petrey and wife Darlene of Passadena, TN, Carl Burchfield and wife Vickie of Harriman, TN, Larry Burchfield of Lancing, TN, Randall Burchfield and wife Pamela of Harriman, TN, daughter: Selina Duncan and husband Johnnie of Oliver Springs, TN, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, sisters: Tiny Brewer of New Tazwell, TN and Ruth Trentham of Newport, TN.

The family would like to thank the Covenant Health Hospice nurses for taking such good care of their mother and to all the ones who prayed for her and the family during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2017 between the hours of 6:00-8:00PM with a funeral service to follow at 8:00PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Smith Cemetery in the Batley Community with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Burchfield family and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com.

