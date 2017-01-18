Obituaries
William “Richard” Clements, Kingston
away on Tuesday, November 17, 2017, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He is
preceded in death by his parents, Mae Clements and Frank Clements; and sister, Hazel
Evridge.
Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bettie Galyon Clements of Kingston, TN; son
and daughter-in-law, Richard A. Clements and Anita; grandson, Richie Clements and wife,
Amanda; granddaughter, Kathren Miller and husband, Mike; five great-grandchildren,
Aletheia Miller, Jaiden, Elliana, Trenton and Gabriel Clements; nephew, Joe Evridge;;niece,
Janet Ellis; and several other relatives and many family friends.
Richard retired from Johnson Control Services after many years with Pan-Am World
Airways in Cape Canaveral, Florida. He has spent his retirement years in Kingston, TN. He
attended Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman, TN.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 20, 2017, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., with funeral
service at 1 p.m., at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, TN. Interment will immediately
follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, please make
donations to St. Judes or your favorite charity. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving
the Clements family.
