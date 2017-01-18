BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / William “Richard” Clements, Kingston

Obituaries

William “Richard” Clements, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
William “Richard” Clements, age 84, of Kingston, TN, formerly of Titusville, FL, passed 
away on Tuesday, November 17, 2017, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.  He is 
preceded in death by his parents, Mae Clements and Frank Clements; and sister, Hazel 
Evridge. 
 
Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bettie Galyon Clements of Kingston, TN; son 
and daughter-in-law, Richard A. Clements and Anita; grandson, Richie Clements and wife, 
Amanda; granddaughter, Kathren Miller and husband, Mike; five great-grandchildren, 
Aletheia Miller, Jaiden, Elliana, Trenton and Gabriel Clements; nephew, Joe Evridge;;niece, 
Janet Ellis; and several other relatives and many family friends.   
 
Richard retired from Johnson Control Services after many years with Pan-Am World 
Airways in Cape Canaveral, Florida.  He has spent his retirement years in Kingston, TN.  He 
attended Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. 
 
The family will receive friends Friday, January 20, 2017, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., with funeral 
service at 1 p.m., at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, TN.  Interment will immediately 
follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN.  In lieu of flowers, please make 
donations to St. Judes or your favorite charity.  Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving 
the Clements family.  
www.kykerfuneralhomes.com 
 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: