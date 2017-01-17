Obituaries

Arnold Golden, Lake City

Arnold Golden, age 75 of Lake City, passed away on January 16, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 17, 1941 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Gideon Robert and Mattie May Pike Golden. Arnold was a Deacon and member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where he controlled all of the audio and video as well. He was an avid University of Tennessee sports fan. Arnold was part of the New Grace Gospel Group for 17 years. In addition to his parents, Arnold is preceded in death by brothers: Roy and Earl Golden, and sisters, Inez Foust, Thelma Melton, Betty Raines, and Wanda Golden.

Survivors include:

Loving Wife of 56 Years Judy Hutson Golden Lake City

Four-Legged Companion Spicy Boy

Sisters Barbara Harness Clinton

Bernice Walker and Boyd Clinton

Several loving nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 18, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Lane, Rev. Kenneth Seeber, and Rev. David Seiber officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

You can also visit Arnold’s Guestbook at: www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

