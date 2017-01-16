Obituaries

Jaynetta Neely, Clinton

Jaynetta Neely, 60, left this earthly world during a very full chapter of life and following a bold battle against cancer. She was born in Clinton, Tennessee, lived in Florida, and returned to Tennessee, marrying her high school sweetheart, Kenny Neely, 43 years ago.

Kenny and Jaynetta’s four daughters and two sons, their greatest legacy, are: April Neely McGlothin (Chris), Angie Neely Titus (Jimmy), Will Neely, Olivia Neely (13), Caleb Neely (11), and Madison Neely (9). Their grandchildren are Kaitlyn and Kamryn McGlothin & Nolan and Neely Titus.

In 1989, after years as a homemaker, Jaynetta followed her motherly instincts and desire to serve others and opened a home daycare. She became “Nanny” to the 15 children she helped raise over 10 years. For each child, Nanny was their mom away from home as well as a devoted champion, teacher, friend, and mentor into adulthood. In the early 2000s, Jaynetta and Kenny responded to God’s nudge and began working with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS), opening the Neely home to foster children. Over the next dozen years, more than 100 young people in need sheltered, felt safety, learned life lessons, and experienced loving care in their home. Four of those precious children became Neelys.

For 10 years, Jaynetta taught “Parents As Tender Healers” classes for DCS in Knoxville, mentoring foster parents and offering her rich personal experience. She also enjoyed working for several years in the office at Ball Camp Elementary School. A passionate child advocate, Jaynetta Neely will live forever in the hearts of the young people and parents whose lives she touched, and only God knows how many.

She lived by these powerful words: “Love and serve God and others and make a difference!” Indeed, Jaynetta loved and served and made a significant difference in this world.

Jaynetta’s extended family includes her father J.T. Melton (Mary); three sisters Tina Klika (Allan), Helen Finley (Ed), and Tisha Melton; and two sisters-in-law Brenda Towe (David) and Shirley Hylton (Ben).

Her nieces and nephews are Rebekah Lincolnogger (David); Matthew, Bradley, Savannah, and Caleb Finley; Kayla and Kelsey Towe; Zach and Valerie Hylton; Jason Klika (Jessica); and Jessica Hammon (Kris).

Her great nieces and nephews are Aliceson Lincolnogger, Lydia Hylton, & Annabelle and Isaac Hammon.

Jaynetta was preceded in death by her mother Carol Turner Melton, her in-laws Nolan Gray and Azilee Neely, and her grandparents Sie and Helen Turner & Matt and Alice Melton.

She also will be greatly missed by dear friends Gary & Becky Edsell; David & Brenda Hodson; Will & Kay Good; Greg, Vicki, Kelly Hinkel and Amy Hinkel Oldham; Candy, Mike, and Ian Pung; Christina Cutcher; Hedley Pelletier; and Katie Smoak, who, along with a thousand others, will cherish memories of her quick wit, contagious laugh, listening ear, willing hands, and loving heart.

She lived life believing in miracles, pursuing dreams, and providing second chances.

Jaynetta’s favorite Bible verse: “He lifted me out of the pit of despair, out of the mud and the mire. He set my feet on solid ground and steadied me as I walked along.” – Psalm 40:2

The Neely family wishes to thank “the village,” who kept life moving forward for two years with every kind of help imaginable – from meals and transportation to unconditional love and a blanket of prayer. God provided through you.

And finally we extend a heartfelt thank you to Jaynetta’s healthcare team: Jenny Glenn, NP; Dr. Keith Gray; Dr. Richard Lee; and the staff of Tennessee Cancer Specialists, Dowell Springs. You went above and beyond the call of duty time after time and graciously offered us healing, hope, friendship, and love.

A receiving of friends will be held Tuesday, January 17, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Faith Promise Church on Pellissippi Parkway. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery (beside Clinch River Baptist Church, 407 Cane Creek Road, Rocky Top, Tenn.) at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Choices Resource Center (170 Raleigh Road, P.O. Box 7001, Oak Ridge, TN 37831), a Christian organization near and dear to Jaynetta’s heart. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

