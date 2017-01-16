Obituaries

Anthony Keith Ward II, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Anthony Keith Ward II passed away unexpectedly due to an unknown medical condition on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. A 2001 graduate of Clinton High School, Anthony went on to study at the Tennessee School of Beauty, Pellissippi State Technical Community College, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was an employee with Specialized Medical Services in Knoxville, TN. Anthony’s selflessness was evident through his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 131 of Clinton, his position as defensive coordinator for the IWFL Knoxville Lightning football team, and his involvement within the local music scene. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Juanita and Nubbin Bolton of Campbell County, TN, and his paternal grandparents, Clyde and Patsy Ward of Clinton, TN. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Debra Bolton Irwin and Andy Irwin, his brother, Timothy Ward and his sister, Rachel Watts, as well as his beloved husky, Luna. He was a self-avowed Vol For Life and the biggest football fan any of his friends have ever known, as can be seen through his social media page, Neyland News. Anthony never knew a stranger and had a knack for bringing people together. Words truly cannot capture the loss of our beloved son, brother, and friend.

Anthony’s Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, January 17 at Saint Francis Episcopal Church, 154 W. Norris Rd, Norris, TN, with Rev. Lee Ragsdale officiating. Receiving of Friends will take place from 4:00-6:00 pm with Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable donation to Boy Scout Troop 131, in care of Memorial United Methodist Church, 323 N. Main St., Clinton, TN 37716, or the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Anthony would also ask that you shine a little brighter, sing a little louder, and love a little more each and every day. #GBO Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

